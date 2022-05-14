Do you know which is the most suitable exercise for you?

Physical activity increases our quality of life, improves our mood and helps prevent various health problems associated with sedentary lifestyle and increasing age, but how can we choose the most suitable training to practice in the gym? And how do we know what type of exercise best suits our personality? Choosing the sports activity that meets our needs is not a secondary issue, but rather a fundamental decision to be able to achieve our health and well-being goals and not abandon physical practice prematurely.they warn from the European chain of gyms Basic Fit (BF). “Are you an introvert or extrovert, calm or dynamic person? Are you under a lot of stress or do you need to activate? Are you motivated by strong emotions or just having fun? Tell me how you are and I will tell you what training you need!”, says César Simón, product manager at Basic Fit Spain. “Choosing a training habit, based on our needs and tastes once we have informed ourselves about all the available options, is also choosing a way of being, because in a reciprocal way, practicing sports itself also has a positive influence on personality of each one, contributing enthusiasm, vitality and encouragementaccording to Simon.

Starting from a model by sports psychology expert Lee-Ann Sharp, and adapting it to sport in gyms, BF dwrite four of the most popular practices and the personality profiles to which these activities are most suited. For her part, Eloïse Cilia, content specialist 'fitness' in Basic-Fit Internationall, adds at the request of EFE a practical advice for turn every practice into a strong habit.

INDIVIDUAL PRACTICE For independent people who want to control their own performance and seek specific goals, it is recommended to exercise on machines such as the bench press, the leg press, the dorsal machine, in addition to cardiovascular exercise, such as the 'Indoor Cycle', the elliptical machine or the treadmill, according to BF. They are all exercises that require motivation and encourage concentration on goals, as well as perseverance, discipline and self-confidence, they explain. – Advice : "In the gym, it's good to vary exercises, take each routine as a challenge, and set achievable goals within a specific time frame.", according to Cilia, who suggests always thinking about how good we will feel after training. COLLECTIVE PRACTICE For those who find motivation in those high-intensity sports in which they share interests and motivation with more participants, training sessions that allow stress release and focus attention are recommended.. This category includes the collective classes type 'Abs & Core' (to work posture and abdominals), Barbell (by muscle groups), 'Bootcamp' (interval training), 'Body Pump' (strength and resistance), 'Body Attack' (resistance), 'Indoor cycle' ( cardio) and 'XCore' (abdominals and muscles in general). – Advice : "It is more fun and bearable to do sports in company, so it is a good idea to find a training partner to support each other. Having an 'accomplice' by your side helps you exceed your own limits and go to the gym when you don't feel like going out or are lazy", Cilia points out.

PLAYFUL PRACTICE Extroverted people who are looking for the most playful and fun side of sport in the company of other people need to enjoy training. for example, moving to the rhythm of the music and following dance routines such as those in 'Dance Special', 'Dance Party' or 'Latin Dance' classes', according to BF. They can also practice other disciplines, such as 'Booty' (to strengthen buttocks and legs) and 'aerobics' (to burn calories), which are developed listening to the most popular musical successes, to motivate and stimulate the participants, they point out. – Advice : "For many people, music is a great stimulant during workouts and allows them to enjoy them to the fullest. If you lack motivation, let your favorite music play in your headphones and you will see how it makes you want to train!", Cilia advises.

LIFESTYLE PRACTICE Exercises that bring well-beingand that can be practiced at a moderate intensity level and easily incorporated into daily life, they tend to connect with less competitive people, more focused on health in general and who seek physical and mental balanceaccording to BF. In this category are classes that emphasize breathing, balance, concentration, and posture, such as Yoga or the Pilateswhich are also recommended for people with anxiety and stress, they point out. – Advice: Cilia rHe recommends preparing a weekly training plan and applying it for a month, without worrying if one day is not met, but committing to recover it the next day. “Like nutrition, hygiene, work, sport must be part of our day to day”he emphasizes.

