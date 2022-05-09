Do you know which one is Venezuela?





The arrival, a few years ago, of streaming platforms has meant a real golden age for television series. The offer is endless, but if we want to see the best from each country in the world, now we have it easy.

The publication Rave Reviews has created a map of the world in which it collects which is the best series in each country. Although in theory it is something very subjective, the authors have tried to be as aseptic as possible, and have been guided by the notes of the specialized website IMDB.

In some countries there are no series that are included in the IMDB lists. In these cases, Rave Reviews has chosen to choose a series shot or located, due to its plot, in the country in question.

Map of Europe that collects the best series of each country.

In Europe there are also quite well-known series. For example, the best Spanish is La Casa de Papel, which has swept not only in our country, but throughout the world, with a score of 8.6.

In other European countries these are the winners: in the United Kingdom the most valued is Sherlock, with 9.1; in France Les Revenants, with an 8.2; in Italy it is Gomorra, with 8.4; and in Germany, the Dark series, with an 8.7.

Thus, according to the map we can see that the series with the highest rating in the United States is Breaking Bad, with a rating of 9.5. Another classic like The X Files represents Canada, with a grade of 8.7. In Venezuela, the novel Kassandra ranks as the best with a rating of 7.2

