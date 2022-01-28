Do you know who Emma Watson is the actress of Beauty and the Beast? Age, career, boyfriend and private life

Its ve ro name Emma Charlotte duerre Watson and was born on April 15, 1990 under the sign of Aries in Paris. Her parents are English and they are both lawyers. She was a model pupil. She graduated with honors and then graduated in English literature in 2014. She is passionate about sports and specifically about tennis, field hockey and dance and he also has a great passion for cooking and painting. In recent years she has shown that she is a great activist and has fought for women’s rights.

Emma Watson the we all know to be a great actress which has certainly had a truly amazing success in all these years. It will be the prota gonist of the film Beauty and the Beast which will be broadcast tonight Wednesday 29 December 2021 on Rai 1. We are talking about a very successful and internationally renowned actress who must be sure nte notoriety for the role of Hermione which he played in the movies of the Harry Potter saga . But what do we know about her and her private life?

Curiosity and private life

He has an apartment both in England and in America, where he lives according to the time of year and his commitments. She has been on the list for some time of the 100 most influential people in the world. The actress seems to have never wanted to release any news of her about her private life. One thing is certain, which is that she was in a relationship with the actor and film producer Roberto Aguire e then again con Glee actor Chord Overstreet. On one occasion, then, he confessed to having had one crush on ex-colleague Tom Felton. The two were just friends, although fans still hoped there was a tender dle between the two. Emma is currently engaged to the entrepreneur Leo Robinton and in these months some photos have appeared that portray them together in the streets of London.

Career

At the age of six she seems to have already understood that her dream was to become an actress and so she cultivated this passion. She attended singing, dancing and acting lessons At the Stagecoach theater Arts. At the age of ten she then performed in various theatrical productions organized by the school. In 1999 she joined the cast of Harry Potter and played Hermione, one of the protagonists of the saga. It was from this point on that she began her film career. She has taken part in other productions such as Beauty and the Beast along with Dan Stevens.

The actress who played Hermione Granger revealed that on a daily basis, during filming, what she just did arrived on set was checking the call sheet (a production document that collects information about who has scenesto be recorded that day) to see if Tom, who got into Draco Malfoy’s skin, I also had to roll.

Indeed, it is surprising to learn that Emma still remembers the number that was assigned to Tom Felton for identification on the call sheet:seven. Furthermore, he recalled the exact moment he realized that this feeling he was starting to know was love: when in private lessons they asked the younger actors of the cast to draw as they imagined God.

Tom Felton chose to make a portrait of “A girl in a cap with the visor set back on a skateboard”. And I don’t know how to say it: I fell in love with him, ”Watson said. Of course, no matter how many rumors and gossip there have been over the years, he wanted to make it clear that nothing ever happened between them: “She was three years older than me, so she told me I was like her little sister.”

Despite this love disappointment, the friendship lasted, among other things, because Felton did not want to make wood from the fallen tree and acted as he should behave when he learned that Emma liked her, since someone cheated on her while they were in makeup and hairdressing. “I became very protective of him. Yes, I have always felt weakness for her and she remains so. There’s always been something that’s like… I don’t know, some kind of connection, ”he has explained.