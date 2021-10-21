Do you know who is the girlfriend of Matteo, son of Andrea Bocelli? It is very famous | You surely know it

Matteo Bocelli is known for his professional life, but what about his private life? Surely you all know the girl seen by her side.

Matteo Bocelli is a singer of Forte dei Marmi born in 1997. Son of Andrea Bocelli and Enrica Cenzatti, entered the world of entertainment thanks to his stage name. He debuted with his father on the notes of Fall on Me, song in English and Italian chosen as the soundtrack for The Nutcracker and the four kingdoms.

He was also a model for Guess alongside Jennifer Lopez. Since he was 6 he has been studying piano and is close to graduating from Conservatory of Lucca, but his goal is to improve himself more and more by taking an example from his father, but at the same time tracing his own path. That’s just what he sings into Alone, her first single released in mid-September.

Like the father, too Matteo Bocelli he is very reserved regarding his private life. He prefers to devote himself to his career and, for this reason, declares himself single, although perhaps this is not the case.

On the other hand, he is a handsome boy, he is a well-known face and it is normal that he is surrounded by important names and equally beautiful girls. This summer he was seen alongside Carolina Stramare, Miss Italia 2019, the two were photographed at the sea together, but the singer declared that theirs is simply a beautiful friendship.

Loading... Advertisements

But will it really be like this? On the other hand it is known that the characters of the entertainment world are often reluctant to make their love life public. It is not the first time that Matteo appears alongside beautiful women, in the past the lucky ones have been Bella Hadid and Katy Perry.

Andrea and Matteo Bocelli they are very united with the father who is really proud of his son, but above all he is proud of the fact that he has decided to take flight alone.

Obviously, Bocelli will always be by his side ready to give him advice and help him, but according to him it is right that Matteo takes his path in professional life. Yet Matteo Bocelli recently revealed that he has always seen the father figure as something unattainable so much so that he was ashamed to sing when he was at his house.

In fact, even his voice is no less than that of his father and he finally found it the courage to be known by the world.