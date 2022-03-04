Do you know who your mother is?

Everything is a lie. That’s the conclusion Andy comes to after a visit to a mall with his mother ends in violence. When everyone else was acting scared, his mom, Laura Oliver, seemed to know the guy who was causing all the fuss. This is the start of “Do you know who she is?” the new Netflix series that premieres today. Starring Tony Collette (The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine) and Bella Heatcote (Dark Shadows), this thriller follows the trail of a mother and daughter who face an unforeseen threat, originating from the matriarch’s past. It is directed by minkie spirowho has participated in the series «Genius» or «Barry».

After thirty years hiding her true identity, the events after saving her daughter from imminent death begin to come to light for a Laura who is involved in a back and forth between her daughter’s discoveries and protecting both her integrity and Andy’s. While little by little the young woman begins to realize what she thought she was, her family dynamics, how she really was and how she has changed from head to toe.

This is a type of thriller that we are seeing a lot in the cinema in recent years. This is the case of Gone Girl, the David Fincher film starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike.

This Netflix series is produced by the same company as “Big Little Lies”, the HBO series that won critical acclaim with great performances by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

“Do you know who it is?” is the adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s novel, Pieces of Her, published in 2018, considered one of the biggest bestsellers of recent years according to The New York Times.

