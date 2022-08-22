Do you like to remix famous songs? GarageBand now features Katy Perry and the SEVENTEENs
Additionally, each Remix Session also features inspirational words from Katy Perry and the SEVENTEENs, as well as a step-by-step instructional video from an Apple Creative Pro to offer tips for beginners. In fact, with GarageBand, anyone can create music easily, without needing any musical experience. Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry is also joining the Today at Apple program, live sessions at Apple Stores where the company’s Creative Pros teach the secrets of photography, video production, music creation and more. In this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix the Katy Perry song “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone, similar to previous sessions featuring artists such as Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga. , Taylor Swift and others. If you want to sign up for a session at an Apple Store near you, you can go to the Today at Apple homepage. ttps://www.apple.com/be/today/