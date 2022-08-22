Do you like to remix famous songs? GarageBand now features Katy Perry and the SEVENTEENs

Apple has always been the brand of choice for content creators, whether it’s music, graphics, or video, for a variety of reasons, including the fact that getting started on an Apple device is easy and free. In fact, iPhone, iPad and Mac users already have the necessary, albeit basic, tools for any type of need, and one of them is GarageBand, the music creation application that s Now enriched with two new famous songs to make fun remixes. The Cupertino house has just announced that all users will now be able to download two Remix Sessions for free on the app, “Harleys in Hawaii” by American superstar Katy Perry and “Darl + ing” by K-pop group SEVENTEEN. Remix Sessions unpacks each individual song into its original components, so the user can easily move them around, add new beats, loops, effects and more to give the original songs a whole new sound.

Additionally, each Remix Session also features inspirational words from Katy Perry and the SEVENTEENs, as well as a step-by-step instructional video from an Apple Creative Pro to offer tips for beginners. In fact, with GarageBand, anyone can create music easily, without needing any musical experience. Music Skills: Remix Katy Perry is also joining the Today at Apple program, live sessions at Apple Stores where the company’s Creative Pros teach the secrets of photography, video production, music creation and more. In this session, Retail Creative Pros will teach customers how to remix the Katy Perry song “Harleys in Hawaii” using GarageBand on iPad and iPhone, similar to previous sessions featuring artists such as Billie Eilish, Khalid, Lady Gaga. , Taylor Swift and others. If you want to sign up for a session at an Apple Store near you, you can go to the Today at Apple homepage. ttps://www.apple.com/be/today/