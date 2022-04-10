Do you miss Eddy Reynoso? Ryan Garcia disappointed Emmanuel Tagoe in a lackluster fight

At the Alamodome in San Antonio he returned Ryan Garcia in the best way against the Ghanaian Emmanuel Tagoe and it was with a terrible victory on the cards. The African was little for a young fighter who had not appeared since January 2021.

The young fighter California had just defeated Luke Campbell on January 1 of last year after becoming the WBC interim world champion on the fast track by KO. On the other hand, the big question tonight was how the Californian adapts to his new corner made up of Joe Goossen, after his departure from Eddy Reynoso’s team.

And before him Emmanuel Tagoe, Ryan Garcia had a quiet and great return on the night of San Antonio because he maintained control of the center of the ring and always worked with the one-two, with his jab always as his first blow.. Already in the second assault it was known where the victory would fall since the American sent him to the canvas for the first time. After that blow, the fighter Goossen counterattacked him in any way.

Despite this, the Ghanaian was able to finish the fight on his feet and it was not because of his boxing, but because the American did not dare to go in search of victory by fast track because he highly respected the African’s punch and due to lack of ideas to find faster the KO. This could be seen in the tenth when Garcia passed up the victory by KO after meeting him with a powerful blow, which the referee should have counted as a knockdown, but could not take advantage of his lack of physical condition to go for the victory.

In this way, the fight went to the decision of the judges who saw Ryan Garcia by unanimous decision. On the other hand, Bolavip’s cards were a clear 120-107 in favor of the winner.