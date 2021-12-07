First home bonus, the benefit is also due for the purchase of the bare ownership of a property?

The answer is yes, as long as i are respected legal requirements.

Among these there is one that concerns the residence. The buyer must have residence in the Municipality in which he buys a house or must move it within 18 months of the subsidized purchase.

Alternatively it must prove that its own Place of work is located in the municipality where the property is purchased.

Compliance with the requirement creates some complications a operational level and organizational.

First home and bare ownership bonus: do you need a change of residence for the benefits?

There are two questions on the first home bonus that deserve, among others, an in-depth analysis:purchase of bare ownership? To be eligible it is necessary move the residence within 18 months?

The answer to both questions is affirmative and the combination of situations creates operational complications.

Going with order it should be remembered that the concessions for the purchase of the property of houses that do not fall into the cadastral categories A1, A8 and A9 it also applies to the translational or constitutive deeds of bare ownership, usufruct, use and dwelling.

In essence, the facility is also due for the purchase of bare ownership, or the purchase of private property without the temporary real right of enjoyment of the good to which it is related.

Basically, the property is not immediately available but the same will be available upon the occurrence of certain conditions set out in the sales contract, which often coincide with the death of the previous usufructuary sellers.

To be included in the concession, the transferring or constitutive deeds of real estate rights of enjoyment must comply with the rules indicated in note II-bis – Tariff Part one, article 1 of the Consolidated Law no. 131/1986.

Specifically, the following conditions:

the buyer does not have to be exclusive owner or in communion with the spouse of the property, usufruct, use and housing rights of another house in the territory of the Municipality where the property to be purchased is located;

or in communion with the spouse of the of another house in the territory of the Municipality where the property to be purchased is located; the property must be located in the Municipality in which the buyer has or establishes his residence within eighteen months of the purchase or, if different, in the one in which the same carries out its business ;

; the buyer must not have the ownership, not even for shares, even under a legal community regime throughout the national territory, of the rights of ownership, usufruct, use, housing and bare ownership on another house purchased by himself or by his spouse with the benefits “first house”.

The buyer, at the time of purchase, must declare compliance with the aforementioned requirements, therefore also with thepossible change of residence.

First home and bare ownership bonus: the advantages of the subsidy

The residency condition could create some organizational and logistical problem in case you want to benefit from the discount provided for the purchase of the bare ownership of the first home.

The Civil Code, atArticle 43, defines residence as the place where the person has his or her habitual residence.

The residence is therefore closely linked to the place where you live and live. Although therefore the buyer has the right to change residence, from a practical point of view the contractual condition of purchase of the bare ownership could foresee that the usufruct for the sellers could last more than 18 months.

This condition would conflict with the purchaser’s declaration of the compliance with the requirements, at the time of purchase (excluding the case in which the municipality is the same in which the subject carries out its business).

Therefore, some remain practical problems to benefit from the concessions in question.

At the moment the expected benefits are as follows:

VAT reduction from 10 percent to 4 percent for taxpayers who buy a house directly from the construction company, paying a fixed amount of 200 euros for mortgage and cadastral tax;

for taxpayers who buy a house directly from the construction company, paying a fixed amount of 200 euros for mortgage and cadastral tax; purchases for inheritance or donations with mortgage and cadastral tax in a fixed amount, ie 200 euros;

with mortgage and cadastral tax in a fixed amount, ie 200 euros; registration tax at 2 percent , for purchases from individuals. The first home bonus, in these conditions, will allow you to pay the tax in question on the cadastral value of the property, on the basis of the price / value principle. The cadastral and mortgage tax envisaged are in the amount of 50 euros;

, for purchases from individuals. The first home bonus, in these conditions, will allow you to pay the tax in question on the cadastral value of the property, on the basis of the price / value principle. The cadastral and mortgage tax envisaged are in the amount of 50 euros; tax credit for those who sell and buy back homes within 12 months by taking advantage of the concessions. They have the option of subtracting the tax to be paid with that already paid for the purchase of the previous home.

To these concessions are added those provided by the Sostegni bis decree for young people under 36 with ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros.

The provision provides for theexemption from registration, mortgage and land registry tax, a tax credit for purchases subject to VAT and the cancellation of the substitute tax for mortgages.

For further details on the concessions you can consult the specific guide of the Revenue Agency updated in November 2021. In the final part of the document there is also a summary on the legislation and on the documents of practice relating to concessions for the purchase of the first home.