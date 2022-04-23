Do you need an app to read QR codes? It has no ads and is free for a limited time

Share

The “QR/Barcode Scanner PRO” app comes with one of the best code readers in the Android catalog, and for a limited time you can download it for free on Google Play.

inside each new round of Google Play deals we can always find interesting bargains, and the truth is that every week in the native Android application store you can get dozens of applications and games at reduced prices and even for free, which we can also take advantage of all our lives because once the app is downloaded it will always be ours no matter how much it goes back up in price.

We always review these discount lists, and the most interesting application that we can download for free these days it is QR / Barcode Scanner PROeventually one of the best barcode and QR code readers of the entire Android platform, which will be available for a limited time totally FREE and in its version “PRO” no advertising.

Is about one of those essential tools that we should always have on our phones, because QR / Barcode Scanner PRO allows us to scan any type of code just by pointing the mobile camera at the aforementioned, to choose what actions to take next with the information that the reader has deciphered.

Not only this, and the application itself is 100% universal and will automatically recognize any QR or barcode, showing us only the relevant actions if it contains text, URL links or any other type of information such as business cards or the like.

With QR / Barcode Scanner PRO you can read all kinds of codes with text, URL links, products, contacts, ISBNs, calendar appointments, emails, location tags, Wi-Fi connection data, and many other common formats.

Best of all, this version is now free for just a few days It does not have ads or integrated advertising of any kindfacilitating its use to the maximum and putting at our disposal a complete history so that we don’t lose any of the information we scanned with the app.

If it is that we can even do batch scans, share codes with our friends and also, interestingly, directly generate different types of QR and barcodes with the information that we want to provide them to our acquaintances or upload them to a personal website or a curriculum vitae, to give you some examples.

QR / Barcode Scanner PRO does not require an Internet connection and is compatible with practically all Android mobilespresenting a usual price of €2.39 for all those who want to acquire this full license.

If you want a good universal code reader, run now to download it from the following link, because as we said once you get it for free it will always be yours even if you change your smartphone or have to install it again due to a factory reset… Don’t miss it!

