Do you need the fourth dose against Omicron? What do we know

Omicron continues its run, but the speed finally begins to slow down, a sign, experts say, that we may finally be close to peak, which could possibly come to late January or early February at the latest (here after how many days there is the peak of the viral load).

Meanwhile, theoccupancy of beds in medical areas Covid in Italy grew to 29%, with an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the previous week. A slight rise compared to 28% on Friday and Saturday and 27% on Thursday.

The situation in hospitals: which regions are worse off

These are the new data emerging fromlast monitoring of the Agenas, the National Agency for Regional Health Services, according to which it remains the occupation of Covid beds in intensive care, on the other hand, remained stable at 18%. A figure that has remained the same since Tuesday 11 January. I am 8 regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Marche, Trento, Tuscany, Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta.

About the non-critical areas, on the other hand, here are the regional data: Liguria (38%, stable), Lombardy (34%, one percentage point more), Sicily (35%, stable) and Valle d’Aosta (69%, +1) exceed the 30% threshold. Calabria reaches 41% (+1), Abruzzo rises to 29% (+1); Basilicata at 26% (+1); Campania at 29% (+2); Emilia Romagna at 27% (+1).

Marche rose to 27% (+1), Piedmont to 30% (+1), Puglia to 21% (+1), Sardinia to 15% (+1) and Tuscany to 25% (+1) . Friuli Venezia Giulia is stable at 29%. Lazio (27%), Molise (13%), the autonomous provinces of Trento (25%) and Bolzano (18%) are also stable. On the other hand, Umbria fell to 33% (-1), and Veneto, to 25% (-1).

New alarm from anesthesiologists

Meanwhile, a new alarm, launched this time by Italian society of anesthesia analgesia resuscitation and intensive care. “Hundreds of patients are detected as positive and will have to be operated on, transplanted and cared for in the intensive postoperative period. We need to plan today what in a few weeks – after the last wave of the pandemic emergency is over – will in all likelihood become a new health emergency “.

These are the harsh words of president of Siaarti Antonino Giarratano. Anesthetists are concerned about what they currently consider “a neglected phenomenon: the healthcare for asymptomatic non-critical Covid patients“. Today, reflects Angelo Gratarola, head of Siaarti anesthesia and perioperative medicine, “we experience a sort of color blindness in the risk bands. In fact, there is a risk of territorial orange for patients hospitalized not because of Covid, but only for the incidental positivity discovered in the emergency room “.

A concrete problem, with respect to which the Ministry of Health should offer indications and operational guidelines to be able to undergo surgery for patients who are simply positive for the virus. Not by chance, the government has just decided to exclude bed occupancy from the calculation in hospitals, both in non-critical areas and in resuscitation, positives asymptomatic (here the new rules from February 1st).

Is the fourth dose of vaccine really needed?

Meanwhile, from a new study conducted in Israel, quite a few critical issues are noted with respect to fourth dose of vaccine Pfizer or Moderna. The fourth dose it wouldn’t provide much additional protection against contagion from the Omicron variant (here the main symptoms in vaccinated). Recall that in Israel the fourth dose is administered to medical personnel, frail people and all over 60s.

“The growth in antibody levels that we see with Moderna and Pfizer is slightly higher than what we have seen after the third dose of the vaccine,” explains Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the infectious disease unit at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Aviv, who conducted the research. “Despite the increase in the level of antibodies, however, the fourth dose offers only partial defense against the virus.”

In fact, experts have seen many people infected with Omicron despite the fourth recall. A little less than in the control group, “but always a lot”. According to Regev-Yochay, “the vaccine is excellent against the Alpha and Delta variants”, but not good enough for Omicron, which has already demonstrated all its diversity from previous Covid mutations.

The study is still at the preliminary stage and for this reason not all the data have been released. However, the research was conducted on 150 people who received a fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine two weeks ago. Another 120, who had taken three Pfizer doses, received a fourth dose of Moderna a week ago.

This is the first research on the fourth dose also conducted with the combination of different vaccines, but the results of the two groups after a week appear very similar. Clearly these results open a reflection on the fourth dose strategy. According to Regev-Yochay it is probably one good idea to give the fourth dose to high-risk groups. However, the current strategy may be correct addressing only older people.

Risk of immune paralysis?

More and more experts say they are against close doses. “We cannot continue with booster doses every 3-4 months”, warns the head of the EMA vaccination strategy, Marco Cavaleri. In fact, there could also be a risk of “immune paralysis”: at a certain point, that is, vaccines that are too close together could stop being really effective.

Second Guido Rasi, consultant to the Commissioner for the Covid emergency Francesco Paolo Figliuolo and former executive director of the EMA-European Medicines Agency, it is not so obvious that a new recall will be reached so quickly. “There is no point in keeping the immune system continuously activated. We have a memory that helps us even when antibodies drop ”he explained in an interview with Repubblica.

“He may not be able to avoid infection, but severe illness will. In any case, we cannot go on with mass vaccination campaigns every few months. It is not sustainable. We should think of a more structured response ”.

Germany reduces immunity for the recovered to 3 months

All this even if Omicron is so contagious that in one country it was decided to reduce immunity to the healed. Germany has in fact reduced the period of validity of immunity for those recovered from Covid from 6 to 3 months.

The decision is based on the scientific assessment of the Robert Koch Institute, the government agency for contagious diseases, which, given the predominance of the much more contagious Omicron variant, it is believed that there is a greater risk of becoming infected after 3 months. .