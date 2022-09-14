“Do you never wear a bra?”: the unusual story of the ‘Herald Tribune’ t-shirt that Godard and Jean Seberg turned into a symbol | Fashion

In the first decade of the 2000s, there was a t-shirt printing shop on Calle Pintor Fortuny in Barcelona that did a lot of business with people who bought records on neighboring Calle Tallers. The store itself hung in the window the most demanded models, T-shirts with the Velvet Underground banana and the cover of goo by Sonic Youth, but what was customary among graduates in Audiovisuals, Philosophy, Journalism and other unprofitable careers was to ask for a personalized one, one of the Flying Burrito Brothers or the band Love, for example. We don’t have statistics, but we don’t need them either: it is very likely that, between 2001 and 2007, a girl with bangs (straight first, sideways and layered later) entered there very often and asked for a T-shirt to be printed thinking that she was the first girl from Barcelona who had this great idea: it would be white, or yellow, and on her chest I would put “New York Herald Tribune”. Like in Godard’s movie.

All of them would have posted at some point in their photo blog the image that inspired that shirt, a still of Jean Seberg as Patricia Franchini in At the end of the escapein her newsboy top, capri pants, flat loafers, and cropped hair slicked to one side. Before and after that, several generations of women have romanticized that lookwhich is attributed to Seberg herself. Jean Luc Godard, who died this Wednesday at the age of 91, liked that the interpreters participated in the creation of the costumes for their characters, or completely devised it. At the end of the escapelike many other Godard films, doesn’t list a costume director or anything like that in the credits, because he didn’t exist.

One of the many discussions about cinema in which the directors of the new wave it had to do with that, with how the industry had made the clothes prevail over the narrative and not the other way around. Involving actors and actresses in dressing their own characters was in keeping with both the aesthetics and ethics of the movement and rooted it in Italian neorealism, considered an almost moral ascendant. So it is assumed that it was Seberg herself, who had agreed to work with this strange newcomer for very little money after her professional break with Otto Preminger, who had given her her first film role two years earlier, with Joan of Arc.

“I am in the middle of a French movie and it is a long and absolutely insane experience,” the actress wrote to her friend Paton Price. “There is no lighting, there is no makeup, there is no sound. The only good thing is that it is so little Hollywood that I manage not to be aware of myself at all.

In that film that seemed so strange to the actress, so little Hollywood, the first of its kind with always dirty glasses that her first husband insistently presented to her, she played an American student who wants to be a journalist and sells American newspapers for the Elysian Fields. Hence her sweater. Because in reality, one of the most famous t-shirts in cinema (along with those of Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named DesireJames Dean in rebel without a causeEwan McGregor in Trainspotting and Jack Nicholson in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus) is not a t-shirt, but a short-sleeved knitted sweater and slightly raised crew neck, known as a mock turtleneck. Film historian Roland-François Lack believes that the garment was fitted to Seberg’s measurements and that its original color would have been white or cream, not the yellow that the film’s Belgian poster designer gave it. There is no way to know for sure, because all the photographs that were taken on the set of the film are in black and white. These photos, the work of Raymond Cauchetier, are also an important part of the legend, both of the film, the first that the general public associates with the idea of new wave, as of Seberg. Cauchetier was the photographer who was present documenting all the shootings of the directors around Cahiers du Cinema throughout the sixties. To get to set of At the end of the escape It didn’t take long for him to realize that this was not a conventional film, even by the groundbreaking standards of that group of filmmakers. The total number of people involved was often less than five people and on his first day he was forced to also do a stuntman, driving a car in a stunt scene. He also saw that Godard worked without an established script and that the dialogues were written as they were shot. One of the most iconic images of the film, in which Jean Paul Belmondo kisses Jean Seberg on the cheek as they walk down the Champs-Élysées, does not actually exist as a still in the film (the kiss is there, but is shot in a much more open shot). It was Cauchetier’s idea, which made them repeat the kiss for his camera. And it is that photo that can be seen today on so many Instagram accounts and that was reproduced on dozens of posters and flyers at the turn of the millennium, a time especially obsessed with the imagery of the sixties, and the one that has also crept into many mood boards of fashion brands over the years.

Jean Seberg’s appearance in the film, beyond the T-shirt, has been said to be the European version, less sweetened and more carnal, of the look Audrey Hepburn’s gazelle in sabrina, which premiered six years earlier. The proof that that knitted sweater with the logo of the Herald-Tribune embroidery is androgynous but not innocent, it arrives when Belmondo’s character, a hustler with excessive and logical confidence in his own attractiveness, tells Seberg’s: “Do you never wear a bra?”. “Patricia’s manner of dressing, and even cross-dressing, when she wears Michel’s (Belmondo) shirt and hat signals a reversal of sexual roles and the collapse of the old morality,” writes Naomi Green in The French New Wave: A New Look. With Patricia Franchini, he inaugurated a decade and a half of female characters who were wanted to be liberated, but who were ultimately subject to the male gaze, with the unmissable exception of Agnès Varda.

The garment, which did not take long to become iconic –DIY t-shirts began to be made in the sixties– has had several reverberations in the cinema and in fashion. In 2010, and on the occasion of the film’s 50th anniversary, the Mulleavy sisters, from the firm Rodarte, designed two t-shirts inspired by the film. Photographer Ellen von Unwerth recreated scenes from the film for an editorial in vogue paris in 1990, with Christy Turlington in the role of Jean Seberg. The supermodel wore the long-sleeved newsboy sweater there and versions of the rest of the clothes from that film, which generated her own style vocabulary: the sailor shirt, the striped dress with a wide skirt and large neck, and the sweater Irish wool. “Gender indifferent and narrow, a stripped down version and not at all forced into clothing oversized and often ugly that we now see on the catwalks, this look has gained a life of its own, one that is as relevant now as it was at the zenith of Jean Seberg’s career.”Ruth LaFerla wrote in the New York Times in 2019, when the biopic premiered. Sberg, in which Kristen Stewart played the actress and all those outfits. The film, mostly destroyed by critics, told the story of the actress, from her childhood in a conservative family in Iowa until her tragic suicide in 1979, through the death of her son and the campaign of harassment and persecution to which she was subjected. submitted to the US intelligence services due to their proximity to the Black Panthers. But the Jean Seberg of the summer of 1959, the one that was filmed with a minimal crew, without a script or sound or wardrobe team, a film that inside she believed would never even be released, was still far from all that.

It is easy to find versions of the garment on the internet for about 20 euros. They are sold by websites like Red Bubble or The Octopuss Garden. Also on Etsy there are several options. The one most similar to the original is much more expensive (about 95 euros) and is found in the official store of New York Times. “We have studied the film to replicate the neckline, rib and sleeve length. the logo of the Herald-Tribune it is made of wool. It has even been sewn with a machine from the fifties to preserve the authenticity of the garment”, they promise. It looks a lot like it, but it will never be the same as having it done at a copy shop.