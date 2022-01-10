Do you often use the air fryer? If you make these gestures, maybe you are wrong

The air fryer is becoming more and more an important friend for all those who cook, but it hides pitfalls that we do not even imagine

Little by little it has become an irreplaceable appliance in Italian homes, because it is easy to use, very practical and suitable for preparing many recipes. We are talking about the air fryer, a real silent revolution for those who cook.

But are we sure we are using it correctly, with the right timing and the right care? Let’s see together some mistakes that maybe you too are making and that can be easily corrected.

TIMES ARE IMPORTANT

Can the air fryer replace the oven? Yes, in some cases it is true but not always and for this reason we must not think that the times required for cooking food are the same. Many appliances in their packaging have a manual with recipes and minutes: follow them and do not make a mistake thinking that they are the same as those in the pan or oven at home.

In general, however, you can follow a simple but effective rule. When preparing chicken wings or legs in the deep fryer, allow about a quarter of the time it takes for them to cook perfectly in the oven. Anyway, experiment to adapt to this new method.

Do you often use the air fryer? How to last oil and food

USE OIL WITH INTELLIGENCE

It is written air, it is read oil. Because even if the principle of this deep fryer is to cook lighter dishes, a minimum of seasoning is needed. It all depends on the type of cooking you want to do: if the result is to be crunchy, don’t use just a couple of ‘puffs’ or a teaspoon of oil, but 1 or 2 full soup spoons, without fear.

Likewise, don’t forget to check what’s cooking. Extra virgin olive oil, for example, has a smoke point lower than the temperature you set on the fryer. For this, use seed oil, such as sunflower or peanut oil.

FOOD CARE

The air fryer is perfect for cooking vegetables, but more attention is needed to keep them from burning and if we get distracted for a moment, disaster is done. So what’s the solution? Simple, use frozen vegetables, both those bought at the supermarket and those prepared by us. Since they contain more water, it is easier to follow them and check that they do not burn because they have slightly longer cooking times.

Finally, a very common mistake is to overfill the fryer basket. If when frying in oil in a pan or in a pan the rule is not to overdo it so as not to lower the temperature, it is also true here. If we load too much food we risk that some pieces are cooked well and others only partially, basically little attention is needed.