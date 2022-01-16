Do you often use the oven? The tricks to save energy

Find out what are the tricks to put into practice when using the oven in order to save energy.

Those who love to cook know well how the use of the oven is essential for the preparation of various dishes, which often include the best. At the same time, the oven is also one of the appliances that consume the most and that can greatly affect your bills.

Today, therefore, we will discover together some small strategies that can be very useful for continuing to use the oven without consuming too much. So let’s find out what are the tricks to use when using the oven and to save energy.

Oven: the tricks to save energy and save on your bills

Not everyone knows this but an oven that is used for a few minutes a day can consume up to 173 kWh per year. This certainly has an important impact on the bill and family expenses.

Fortunately, however, there are some small strategies that can solve the problem while helping you not to have to give up the oven and save some money at the end of the month. Here are the most important and simple to put into practice:

Don’t preheat it too much. Most dishes that you prepare in the oven require a preheating period. This often leads to turning it on to take care of other matters in the meantime. And, even if you don’t realize it, you almost always end up making it too hot. To prevent this from happening it is therefore very important to put a timer on or pay attention to when the oven light goes out. This way you will be saving something every day. And this will have a positive effect on the bill at the end of the month.

Cook several dishes at the same time. This little strategy can be very useful but obviously requires some attention. In fact, you need to be sure of the preparation times of what you are preparing so as not to have to open the oven to extract one before the other. Having said that, by learning the times and methods of cooking your own preparations, you can certainly save a lot, even cutting cooking times in half.

Choose days to devote to the various preparations. Often you find yourself cooking a roast one day and a cake the next. In some cases we even get to prepare something in the morning and another in the afternoon. Obviously, when possible, opting for a day to devote the various preparations to, will lead to preheating the oven only once. Another small strategy that can make a real difference.

Do not open the door. This rule also applies to the preparation of many desserts but it is also useful for saving. Opening the oven dissipates heat. And this dispersion ends up having an important effect on the cooking times of what is inside. Avoiding often checking what you are preparing and leaving curiosity aside as much as possible is therefore very important.

Do not use aluminum. In addition to being harmful to health (parchment paper much better), the presence of aluminum on the food prevents the air from turning as it should inside the oven. Which also affects its efficiency and cooking times. A trick that few people know but that combined with the others undoubtedly helps to save time and money.

Thanks to these tricks to save energy with the oven you will find yourself paying cheaper bills and all without having to give up your favorite dishes.