Do you only pray when you feel like it? you risk finding yourself without Jesus

If we do not reserve a space for Jesus in our time, in our days, in our worries, in our affections, He risks being crushed, confused, forgotten in the midst of all other things.

Gospel of January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Jesus withdrew to the sea with his disciples and a large crowd from Galilee followed him. From Judea and Jerusalem and from Idumea and Transjordan and from the parts of Tire and Sidon a large crowd, hearing what he was doing, came to him. Then he begged his disciples to make a boat available to him, because of the crowd, so that they would not crush him. In fact, he had healed many, so that those who had some ailment threw themselves on him to touch him.

The unclean spirits, when they saw him, threw themselves at his feet shouting: “You are the Son of God!” But he scolded them severely so that they would not show it.

(Mark 3: 7-12)

We are used to praying to Jesus and we do not realize that He too prays to us. This is what today’s Gospel tells us:

It’s nice to think about this detail: Jesus asks us to provide him with a space so that he is not crushed. In fact, we do not realize that if we do not reserve a space for him in our time, in our days, in our worries, in our affections, he risks being crushed, confused, forgotten in the midst of all other things.

In this sense we must learn to cultivate a spiritual life that does not arise from “feeling” but from this explicit request of Jesus. To pray only when I feel like it, to go to mass when I feel like it, to be silent only when I feel like it, means to find ourselves at a certain point without Jesus.

I know that he specifically asked me to reserve a place for him, a space only for him. And to do so not because we woke up with the good moon, but because he who we say we love has asked us to.

He did not tell me that he wanted to take all the space and all the time, but just the right so that he could continue to do what he was sent for: proclaim the good news, heal, forgive, free, save, support. Do we want to answer your prayer today?

