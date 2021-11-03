Do you own an LG Smart TV? Get Apple TV + free for 3 months!

LG has announced that LG smart TV owners will be able to enjoy three months of + Apple TV Completely Free starting November 15th. The offer is open to those who have a compatible 8K or 4K 2016-2021 LG Smart TV Where service is available (more than 80 countries).

Estimated reading time: 2 Minutes

With support for Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos on most LG TVs, the company claims that LG TVs “provide maximum enjoyment with Apple TV + programming.” Additionally, those with 2018 or later models can use the LG Magic remote to point, tap, and swipe the interface using the motion-sensitive controller. Users in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, New Zealand, Philippines, Spain, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam can also use voice commands to search, discover and start streaming.

+ Apple TV, available on all LG Smart TVs, is the first completely original video subscription service and hosts today’s most creative storytellers, offering an award-winning and inspiring range of original series and films, including world-class comedy series. Ted LassoPlayed and performed by Jason Sudeikis. morning show Starring and executive producers of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, The World Building Epic Business, which is the first screen adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s popular series of novels. New titles debuting this week include Dr. Brena, the first original Korean language series based on Hongjacga’s popular Korean webtoon e pulsate, starring Tom Hanks in his follow-up to the famous event on Apple TV + Greyhound. LG press release

If you are interested in viewing, all you need to do is follow the onscreen instructions in the LG Content Store or click on the Apple TV + ad in the LG TV main menu. If you sign up by February 13, 2022, you can take advantage of three months completely free.

Last updated November 3, 2021.