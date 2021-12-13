Do you pee too many times during the day? Beware of this symptom

How many times do you go pee in a day? If you do it too often it could be a red flag for some ailments.

Going to the bathroom regularly is very important for our health. By peeing, many toxins and waste are eliminated that we would not like to have in our body. The maximum that our body should not exceed is a stimulus every 3-4 hours during the day, if you drink a lot.

If the stimulus is continuous there could be some disturbance besides the discomfort of always having to go to the bathroom, which could also lead us to be afraid of going out. In addition, the urge to go to the toilet could also be a nuisance overnight, waking up all the time.

All this could be an alarm bell for some diseases not to be underestimated at all. Here’s what you might have if you go peeing more than you should.

How often do you pee? The symptom to watch out for

Color, odor and frequency of urine can be very important parameters to control our state of health. In particular, peeing very often could be a symptom of cystitis, infection due to some bacteria, very common in women more than in men.

As for men over 45, it could be a symptom of prostate problems.

If you are a woman, urinating too often could be a symptom of a fibroid, benign tumor. It is not a serious thing, but if it is very large you may have to resort to surgery to remove it.

On the other hand, if you also need to drink a lot, you should check that you do not have diabetes. If you have diabetes you should also notice other general ailments, such as unmotivated weight loss.

In any case, the first thing to do is talk to your doctor without having any fear, since he will surely be able to help us.

The color of the urine

The color of the urine tells us a lot about our state of health. Normal color should be light yellow and transparent. Sometimes the color could change if we drank little water or if we consumed particular foods or drinks.

In general, if the color of the urine fluctuates between light yellow and orange we can rest assured, if instead the urine takes on a darker color it is important to consult a doctor to avoid running into more serious problems.

