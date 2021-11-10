Do you pee too often? The cause may seem counterintuitive!

Pee too often can be extremely annoying, both from a practical and a strictly physical point of view, but why does it happen?

As you can imagine, peeing too often indicates a urinary system problem which is causing a malfunction of the entire “waste disposal” system of our body.

As women know very well, so that water stagnations do not accumulate in the body it is strictly necessary drink enough and pee often, so as not to overwork the kidneys and constantly free the body from excess water.

Strictly theoretically, therefore, peeing frequently should be a good thing, that is, an indication that our urinary system is functioning and that we are disposing of urine properly.

Quite right? But no!

When urination becomes so frequent that it becomes annoying and is accompanied by a certain burning during the act, we are clearly faced with a hydration problem.

Pee too often: causes and (especially) remedies

To keep the organism healthy it would be necessary drink between one and a half and two liters of water a day, since this is (on average) the amount of water that we disperse through urine, sweat and condensation of the breath.

When we drink a lot of water, i.e. more than the amount strictly necessary, we will obviously go to the bathroom more often to empty the bladder. In this case urine will be clear and practically imperceptible odor, also every time we go to the bathroom the bladder will be very full, then it will pass a good amount of urine.

Conversely, when there is something wrong, even if we pee very often, the bladder is empty and emits only a few drops of urine at a time. In general, then, the urine is quite dark and has a pungent odor.

All this happens because we drink too little. Strange, right? One would think that if you drink little you go to the bathroom even less. However, things are not like that.

If we drink very little, i.e. less than how much water our body naturally loses each day, our urine is more concentrated, that is, there are the same waste products but in a very small amount of water.

For this reason the urine pH will be very acidic, so acidic as to provoke discomfort and burning in the bladder even when there is a small or very small amount of urine inside.

As a defensive strategy, therefore, the organism causes us to go to pee too often compared to the real needs of our body, but it does it to eliminate what is irritating the bladder.

Obviously, when the urine comes out and comes into contact with our external genitalia, the burning spreads there too, so let’s try one widespread and seemingly unexplained burning sensation.

To solve this problem (which also occurs in men, but much more often in women), enough start checking the amount of water you take everyday.

It is worth pointing out that we are not talking about the quantity of liquids in general, but the quantity of pure water. Practically a coffee, a fizzy drink or a fruit juice are liquid but they are not water, even if they contain a good percentage of water.

On the contrary, all the substances present in industrial products such as various soft drinks and carbonated drinks enrich the urine with waste substances, making it even more concentrated!

Which foods increase hydration?

Even if not all drinks are really useful for improving the hydration of the body, there are some foods that instead favor it in an important way.

We obviously speak of fresh fruit and vegetables and in particular of lettuce and salad in general. This type of vegetable, in fact, contains a lot of water and a lot of calories. It even seems that a head of lettuce contains fewer calories than our body needs to digest, so in addition to hydrating our body, its calorie consumption would also increase!

Read Also => ​​The super moisturizing foods that cannot be missing in your purifying diet!

As for the alternative drinks to water, the ideal are the theine-free herbal teas, that is, the herbal and fruit infusions that they are very pleasant especially in the cold season of the year.