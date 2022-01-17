Do you play PS5 and PS4 at Day One on PC? Speak well-known analyst

The remarkable success of the Steam version of God of War has put on the table of the videogame debate the possibility that Sony may decide in the near future a further opening towards the PC market.

From Days Gone to Horizon: Zero Dawn, over the last few years there have been many exclusive daughters of PlayStation Studios to go beyond the confines of the console world. In addition, the collection is coming soon Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves it will also find space on PC. In this context, also in light of the growing pressure from Sony’s internal teams, is it possible that future PS4 and PS5 exclusives can also land on PC since Day One?

Certainly an intriguing theme, on which the well-known videogame analyst has recently expressed himself Benji Sales. From the pages of his Twitter account, the latter has ruled out that this eventuality may involve the great narrative adventures Sony-branded expected over the life span of PlayStation 5. However, the analyst continues, it is possible that the Japanese company may progressively decide to reduce the time window for the publication of the related PC ports. The latter, assumes Benji Sales, could, for example, be reduced to just one year.

A different fate could instead befall large productions multiplayer signed by PlayStation Studios. For multiplayer titles, the observer continues, publishers tend to seek the widest possible audience base since Day One. With this in mind, Benji Sales believes that the real test will be the modality Factions of The Last of Us: Part II, still not revealed by Naughty Dog. Sony’s attitude towards the multiplayer of Ellie’s epic, he concludes, could indicate the path for the near future of the relationship between PlayStation Studios and the PC world.