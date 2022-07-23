do you prefer her in a bikini or a one-piece swimsuit?

Call her now Mrs. Affleck! A week before her birthday, Jennifer Lopez said yes to Ben Affleck during a private ceremony which took place on July 16 in Las Vegas. After a first love at first sight in 2002 and an express engagement, the flashback seemed inevitable between the popstar and the American actor twenty years later.

Married in the greatest secrecy with Ben Affleck, the 53-year-old singer and actress unveiled her alliance the next day to her 219 million subscribers on Instagram. Naturally sublime in her bed, Jennifer Lopez proudly displayed her jewel on her left ring finger, holding her smartphone, in a photo loved by 2.3 million witnesses.

Jennifer and Ben Affleck on honeymoon in Paris

In his online newsletter “On The JLO”, the interpreter of the tube Let’s Get Loud confided in her state of mind after marrying the man of her life. “We did it. Love is beautiful, love is good. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for 20 years”, according to his remarks relayed by the English site of the Dailymail. A true fairy tale that has only just begun for newlywedssince they flew on their honeymoon to the capital of love.

This July 21, the Bennifer couple arrived in Paris after traveling by private jet to continue the festivities. For a weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck should stay in the beautiful districts of Paris and enjoy their romantic summer… under the eyes of the paparazzi! While waiting to (perhaps) share some memories of her Parisian trip, Jennifer Lopez does not hesitate to appear more canon than ever on the web.

While the heat has set all of France ablaze in recent days, the American popstar does not hesitate to raise the temperature in turn on his Instagram page. Last May, she “activated summer mode” by appearing sensual in a black bikini and wearing sunglasses by the pool. Showing off her amazing figure, JLO knows how to break the internet every time!If you prefer her in a tight-fitting one-piece swimsuit, here is an anthology of her beautiful photos.