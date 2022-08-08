Do you really know (well) the Solana (SOL)? Here is the ultimate recap!

Facebook

Solana claims to be the fastest blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem in the world, with over 400 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3, and more. It is currently theethereum killer most likely with a competitive platform and low transaction fees.

Solana (SOL) price: what is the current price?

Here is the Solana’s live price.

The essentials to know about the Solana

Creation of the SOL crypto

Solana was introduced in April 2019 and started trading for less than a dollar per token. Since then, its value has skyrocketed, trading for over $250 in November 2021.

The Solana platform is a decentralized computer network that uses blockchain to operate. It was created by Anatoly Yakovenko. Like Ethereum, Solana makes it possible to create decriminalized applications (DApp) and the blockchain has attracted hundreds of project leaders who have chosen it to the detriment of Ethereum.

How does Solana work?

Solana is a cryptocurrency that can be sent, received, and transferred in exchange for goods and services through a digital wallet. Its blockchain is multifunctional:

Smart contracts : Just like Ethereum, smart contracts are the basis of how Solana works.

NFT (non-fungible tokens)

Decentralized finance (DeFi): Solana enables projects to set up automated, permissionless payment systems.

Development of DApps : games, lending platform, trading, social networks, etc.

History proof (proof of history). Solana’s blockchain not only uses proof-of-stake consensus to secure transactions, but it also timestamps them, removing the possibility of fraud within the ecosystem.

Crypto SOL: our opinion and prediction for 2022

SOL Mirror Mag Global Rating: 8/10

Opinion on the Solana project

Solana is currently the best positioned blockchain to compete with Ethereum. It is faster with up to 50,000 transactions per second against only 15 for Ethereum. Its fees are considerably more competitive. It is the best alternative to Ethereum.

Price Volatility Notice

Despite the fact that the project is recent, the course of SOL is quite stable. However, the cryptocurrency remains more volatile than Ethereum.

Medium Term SOL Price Prediction

The price’s move below $150 was an opportunity for SOL holders to strengthen their position.

Long Term SOL Price Prediction

Solana’s long-term adoption is beyond doubt. The price could reach $1000 by 2026.