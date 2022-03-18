Do you recognize abuse of Enrique Guzmán? Alejandra Guzmán makes a strong confession about Frida Sofía

Mexico City.- Recently the famous singer and actress, Alejandra Guzmanmade a strong confession Regarding what he has learned as a result of the legal case that exists between his only daughter, frida sofiaand his father, Enrique Guzmanwhat if acknowledge the abuse What does the young woman point out?

As you know, Frida filed a lawsuit almost a year ago with the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico City against the renowned singer and controversial rocker, after he confessed in TV picture that he inappropriately touched her when she was only five years old.

Given this, a great controversy has been unleashed, since the interpreter of Queen of Hearts She was in favor of her father, asking her daughter to reflect on what she was doing, that she was going to support her if she had a mental problem, unleashing hundreds of criticisms against her for not being on her daughter’s side.

Now, at a press conference, reporters from the sun rises They questioned her about how she was dealing with these legal problems with the young woman and everything that was happening at the moment with the pandemic and the war between Ukraine and Russia, she pointed out that she was taking everything in peace, because she sought professional help.

I have more faith than fear, in reality sometimes I have also been depressed, but I have also asked for help, I am with a neuropsychiatrist and right now that is why they see me differently, because I am calm, well, at peace, meditating, I am doing everything possible to be at peace,” he said.

Finally, he talked about how much he has learned from his mother, Silvia Pinaland clarified that there is no enmity between them and their brothers, Luis Enrique Guzman and Sylvia Pinalbut that he only had more attachment with one, and that like all families, there were problems but nothing that cannot be solved.

Like families, the truth is that sometimes a lot is said, but the truth is that I love my brother Luis Enrique, and with my sister Sylvia I hardly ever saw her, really I am closer to my brother, and that is not It will change, but when we see each other at Christmas, we love each other, we talk, but my brother by blood, by father and mother, is Luis Enrique,” he concluded.

Source: Image Entertainment YouTube channel