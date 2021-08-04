do you recognize him? Here’s what it does now

It’s been 22 years since ‘The sixth sense’, cult film by M. Night Shyamalan, but if the film remains timeless, the actors suffer the passage of time, some more than others.

Here’s how the protagonists are in 2021 of the Thriller that made school: some are just unrecognizable!

What a change, Haley Joel Osment!

Six Oscar nominations, a box office gross of 672 million: these are just some of the numbers that give an account of the phenomenon that was ‘The sixth sense’.

If we all remember the iconic phrase “I see dead people”, pronounced by the child Cole Sear and repeated over the years in a thousand and different parodies, not everyone remembers the leading actor: or rather, they would not be able to recognize him seeing him now.

Haley Joel Osment already boasts an exceptional CV as a child: after ‘Forrest Gump’, the child prodigy achieves star status with the lead role in ‘The Sixth Sense’.

Later became ‘the muse’ of Spielberg, appearing in 3 of his films, ‘AI Artificial Intelligence’, ‘Pay It Forward’, and ‘Secondhand Lions’, the actor only recently made peace with fame and public recognition, but recently said, “I grew a beard to keep from being recognized, but it didn’t work out very well.”

Here’s what our Cole Sear has become:

Can you believe it?

Loading... Advertisements

Other curiosities about the other actors of the cult horror

The cast boasted, and still boasts, exceptional names, which need no introduction.

Bruce Willis, already famous at the time, it is rumored earned about 100 million, interpreting Malcolm Crowe (14 million salary, plus a percentage of the proceeds). A monstrous figure, but that the actor expected because: “I knew right away that the film would break!”

If Bruce Willis does not need introductions, he cannot be exempt from the comparison of time: from the images, there is a difference, and how!

Another star of the series is undoubtedly Toni Colette, who played Cole Sear’s mother. Although she had already taken part in major productions, the film opened the doors to her Hollywood: since 2006 it has been a riot of important awards and nominations: Golden Globes, BAFTAs and other awards.

Recently the star is not only an actress, but also a director: soon his debut behind the camera with ‘Writers and lovers’.