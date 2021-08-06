do you recognize it, 20 years later?

Tonight the niche cult Donnie Darko, released in theaters in 2001, will be on the air. 20 years later, here’s how he became the protagonist

Versatile actor to say the least, son of art in all respects (his family is fully inserted in the world of cinema) Jake Gyllenhaal he played roles so different from each other and so complex that they earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination.

Among the most prestigious and undoubtedly more complex roles is that of Donnie Darko in the film of the same name, a science fiction psychological thriller known as a niche cult. It’s been 20 years since the film hit theaters, and the actor has changed so much that he is almost unrecognizable.

Jake Gyllenhaal, how he has changed over the years

From the film debut in 1991 Jake Gyllenhaal he had a flourishing career to say the least, which allowed him to enter the firmament of Hollywood stars. His debut as an actor took place in 1999 with October sky by Joe Johnston. The film grossed $ 32 million and earned Gyllenhaal the best reviews from critics.

Since that 1999 his career has been studded with enormous, critically acclaimed acting successes. But the actor did not stop at the cinema: in 2002, in fact, he made his debut at the theater in This Is Our Youth by Kenneth Lonergan.

Of the Jewish faith, Gyllenhaal has been surrounded by beautiful women for years. The latest is the wonderful 24-year-old French model Jeanne Cadieu.

He too has charm to spare, and over the years he has actually done nothing but improve. Just recently the actor posted a photo of him as a child:

The gaze remained the same, but from Donnie Darko to today the change is nothing short of abysmal: