Do you recognize the child in this photo?

The child portrayed in this photo is one of the most admired singers in rock history. His songs marked an era.

Recognize the child who appears in this photo? It is one of the best known faces ever and beloved of the history of music. It is probably one of your idols, since with over one hundred million records sold by the band in which he plays is one of the most popular on the world scene and has obtained a long series of awards and recognitions.

His group it achieved great notoriety especially between the late eighties and nineties, when some sensational hits have conquered the first places of all rankings. They formed in Los Angeles in 1983, then released eleven terrific albums that they have served as inspiration to entire generations of musicians. What we are showing you in the image above is the singer, born to a family of Lithuanian origins.

The boy in this photo is a rock legend: do you recognize him?

He began to get passionate to music from a very young age, even if he didn’t have avery easy childhood as his parents got divorced when he was just three years old. The father in fact had some problems related to drug dealing, and this had a serious impact on family serenity. The boy, however, managed to break away and cultivate one just the same musical career very successful.

He is the mythical Anthony Kiedis, frontman of the Red Hot Chili Peppers with whom he recorded the albums “Mother’s Milk”, “BloodSugarSexMagik”, “Californication” and “By The Way”. In addition to music he also had an unsuspected acting career, even acting with Sylvester Stallone in the movie FIST of 1978.