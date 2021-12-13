Do you recognize the singer in the photo? Famous American star

The girl protagonist of this photo is a famous American star, a singer well known and loved by the public: can you recognize her?

The sweet little girl protagonist of this shot from the past is today one of the most famous songwriters internationally, an American star with crazy energy and a very powerful voice. Can you figure out who it is? Here are some for you clue which we are sure will help you solve the riddle. Class 1979 and originally from Doylestown, the singer in question aspired from an early age to become one famous rock star.

Known by a stage name that refers to a color, the artist has published since the early 2000s to the present day 12 music albums, selling around 40 million copies in the meantime. On stage she is always very energetic and determined and in some of her music videos she has shown that she can also be one good dancer. He collaborated with Christina Aguilera on the very famous song Lady Marmelade, and has won numerous awards and honors. One of his most famous songs is Just Give Me A Reason, single that has been successful all over the world: do you understand who we are talking about?

The American star in the photo is Pink

The blonde hair and the big smile remained more or less the same: the lead singer of the photo from the past is the American star Pink! Before achieving success and becoming a famous singer-songwriter and actress, Pink had to go through some very difficult times on a personal level. In his early teens his parents separated, and although still 13, Pink began to use drugs. In the meantime however he began to singing gospel in a church, while to support herself she worked as a waitress.

Of the singer’s private life Try we know instead that, in addition to having a real crush on the actor Johnny Depp, in 2006 she married the biker Carey Hart. After a period of crisis in which they were separated, their first daughter was born Willow Sage Hart, while in 2016 they enlarged the family even more with the birth of the second child Jameson Moon. In addition to his career as a musician, he also continues his career as a actress. Pink actually starred in Janis, Popstar Lives And Traveling with a rock star, proving to be a 360-degree artist. Did you recognize her?