Do you recognize this young boy? Today he is one of the most beautiful actors in the world – the Democrat

Born in 1961 to Lexington, George Clooney is an American actor, director, screenwriter, producer and entrepreneur famous for having been among the protagonists of TV series and cult films such as Er doctors on the front line, Batman & Robin, Ocean’s Eleven, Out of Sight and many others.

Of Irish, American and German descent, the actor is the son of the former model Nina Bruce, And Nick Clooney former TV presenter.

The man has attended theAugusta High School, and he practiced basketball and baseball in a competitive way so much that in 1977 he took an audition to enter the Cincinnati Reds without being successful.

George Clooney: from extra to Oscar winner

The career of George Clooney began in 1978 when he took part as an extra in the TV series Colorado, to then get a starring role in the sitcom P / C-First aid acting alongside Elliot Gould.

His career continues by lending his face in small roles in some TV series including The Lady in Yellow, Hunter, Ageless Hearts and The Return of the Killer Tomatoes. In 1991 he supports an audition for the film Thelma & Lousie but the role in which he proposed is entrusted to Brad Pitt.

Loading... Advertisements

Real success happens thanks to the medical series Er – Doctors on the front line, where from 1994 to 1999 he played the role of Doug Ross, earning numerous nominations for the Golden Globe and ai Emmy Award.

The drama consecrated him as a sexy symbol enough to dedicate an entire episode to him, despite his role being inferior to others. In fact, his character is remembered as one of the main characters of the series.

Many are the successes that see Clooney as an actor, including Syriana based on the memory of Robert Baer, and thanks to this film wins the Oscar Prize as “Best Supporting Actor”, after winning for the same role a Golden Globe and other awards and honors.

Clooney has always been involved in humanitarian projects, especially in the non-profit organization “Not On Our Watch”, Which aims to stop and prevent mass atrocities.