Do you remember Brad Pitt in Friends? This is the story of his appearance with Jennifer Aniston

The fans Friends and each of its members surely remember the chapter in which Brad Pitt appears along with Jennifer Aniston, who was his partner. He is in episode nine of season eight called “The One with the rumor” and his appearance was highly celebrated.

The episode It is about a former partner of Rachel Green who hates her for spreading a false rumor. Will Colbert (Brad Pitt) was an old high school friend of Ross and Monica who founded the “I Hate Rachel” club.

Related news

The reason is that in his adolescence Will was fatter than Monica and Rachel was popular.

Brad Pitt in Friends

Something that few people know is that Brad Pitt it cost him to appear next to who was then his wife. However, the actor was nominated for an Emmy for his appearance in the series despite the fact that it was not easy to convince him.

The screenwriter He told the Hollywood Life portal that Brad Pitt had a hard time being in front of the public.

“I think there was a little hesitation, because I’ve never done television in front of an audience, and it’s a very specific skill set,” the screenwriter recalled.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended their four-year relationship as the actor began dating Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014.

Some of the guests in Friends they were Robin Williams, Billy Cristal, Brad Pitt, Tom Seleck, Bruce Willis, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Ellen Pompeo, Reese Witherspoon, among others.

chp