Do you remember Edoardo Costa, one of the protagonists of “Vivere”? Here’s how it fell today

Edoardo Costa was one of the protagonists of the soap opera Vivere, today what he does: the details and the curiosities of the story

One of the actors who changed the way of doing television thanks to his extreme professionalism is Edoardo Costaborn in 1967, known mainly for having interpreted the role of Riccardo Moretti in the soap opera of Canale 5 To live. The actor was often at the center of the gossip for his acquaintances and flirtations with different characters of the show as we can remember Alena Seredova and Valeria Marini. His career began when he was discovered by a Why Not Model Agency talent scout in a bar in Milan, where he first worked as a model and then started his acting career.

Once discovered by a talent scout, he begins to model and pose for various international brands including Giorgio Armani, Missoni, Laura Biagiotti, Gianni Versace, Tissot, Calvin Klein, Cerruti, Diet Coke, Christian Dior, Enrico Coveri and Toyota and continues his activity in the entertainment world studying acting in Milan, Los Angeles and Paris starting to participate as an extra in various film productions such as Baywatch And Arli $$.

His career begins to take hold when Edoardo is chosen in the role of Lorenzo Macchia in the soap opera Un posto al sole and moved to Italy, continues to work in some fiction including the sit-com Finally aloneTV series A doctor in the family And Police Districtthe TV miniseries Valeria coroner and Guardian Angelup to the soap opera Vivere which gives her greater notoriety.

Over the years he continues his participation in several films such as Night before exams and Die Hard – Live or die with Bruce Willis. Trouble arrived for Edoardo in 2008 and 2009, as it seems that the actor was involved in judicial trials after some reports of the satirical news Striscia la Notizia on possible embezzlement in the use of funds from the humanitarian association CIAK In 2010 , his driver will claim that the man has appropriated the association’s funds for “services that do not relate to the work of the association, but are private and the man is sentenced to three years of imprisonment for fraud.

What is Edoardo Costa doing today?

After the investigation in which Edoardo Costa was involved, the actor only returned to work in 2017 but far from Italy taking part in the film Culture of Fear, a thriller starring Malcom McDowell and Kayla Tabish.

As for his private life, the man is in the States with his partner Grace Alanis, a Mexican model who received a lot of notoriety in the eighties. Over the years Edoardo has been seen with some Hollywood stars such as Sharon Stone to Justin Timberlake, from Sylvester Stallone to Robert De Niro and George Clooney.