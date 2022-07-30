Do you remember her? This is what Ana de Armas looked like in El Internado — Rock&Pop

2022 confirms that Ana de Armas is one of the actresses of the moment. Not only does he share the screen with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in The Gray Man, but he will also face the most important role of his career playing Marilyn Monroe in Blond.

Nevertheless, The truth is that the actress has been building her career in the industry for years. In fact, this one started when she was just a teenager and a long way from Hollywood. She was in the Spanish series, The intership, where Ana de Armas had her revelation.

The participation of Ana de Armas in El Internado

With only 18 years, Ana de Armas became one of the protagonists of The intership. This is a Spanish series that debuted in 2007 and that became a global phenomenoneven reaching Chilean television where it caused a furore.

For six seasons, the actress, who was born in Cuba and began her career in Spain, played Carolinaone of the protagonists of the mysterious story. This was Marcos’s main love interestthe protagonist of the series, played by Martín Rivas.

However, she left the series. a season before the end, surprising all the fans. Subsequently, Ana de Armas confessed that she left The intership with the aim of shooting his career to another level, what it meant for him to leave his home in Spain.

Fortunately, this was a great decision as we now know. And it is that Ana de Armas has not stopped to get big roles in Hollywood, going through genres such as action, drama, black comedy and more that demonstrate her versatility as an actress.

This year, the actress will star Blonde, the one that promises to be his most important film to date. And it is that The actress will have the tough mission of playing Marilyn Monroe in which it is already expected to be one of the most controversial Netflix films.





