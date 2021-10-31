Do you remember Jennifer Iacono from Amici?

Do you remember the very good competitor of Amici Jennifer Iacono? After the broadcast he had to invent a new life.

Do you remember Jennifer Iacono, the wannabe dancer with curly red hair who had participated in the 2002-2003 edition of Amici? Today his life took a completely different path, even if it wasn’t easy at all. That year the girl had conquered the public for her gritty and peppery character, and had already highlighted a certain confidence with the world of entertainment.

Jennifer was born in Rome on May 13, 1981, and from an early age she showed a strong aptitude for dancing. Thus, also favored by the help of parents who have always encouraged her to give the best, she enrolled in a flamenco and contemporary dance school to hone his already excellent skills. After participating in the Canale 5 program she joined the corps de ballet from other famous broadcasts, including “Sarabanda” and “C’e Posta Per Te”. Today many years have passed, and the beautiful Jennifer has had to completely redesign her life.

Jennifer Iacono of Amici has upset her plans: in her life there is not only music

Its capacity never ceased, and after that first glimpse of stardom the girl is rolled up his sleeves and immediately looked for a new stage. So from the dance she went directly to the cinema, where he has worked in some prestigious international films, including Rob Marshall’s “Nine” and Sofia Coppola’s “Somewhere” where she appeared alongside Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

From the great screen on television the step is short, and beyond Jennifer also starred in an episode of Don Matteo and in the fiction for Rai Tutti Pazzi Per Amore 2. Today he cultivates many passions, travel, music, animals and extreme sports, at the top of his thoughts but there is always dance. The first love is never forgotten, who knows that in the future he will not be able to go back to dancing.