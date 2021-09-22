Do you remember Leonardo DiCaprio’s incredible Swedish look-alike? His photos had sent millions of fans of the actor haywire

You know when we say “unique and unrepeatable”? Well, as far as the talent of Leonardo Dicaprio is inimitable, the actor seems to have a rival in appearance, which can be defined as the double of his younger version. The boy in question has caused quite a stir, as the similarity between the two is definitely devastating. That’s who it is.

Konrad Annerud: who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s double

Somehow it seems that the world needs, periodically, a version of Leonardo DiCaprio as a young man who is always present, constantly. Well, if you thought that the actor is now past his prime and that we would never see another person with his same charm you are far wrong.

In Sweden it seems that there is a fairly reliable copy of it, since they are really identical. We are talking about Konrad Annerud, a boy of just 21 years who, when he was discovered by the public on social media, managed to reach more than 100 thousand followers in a very short time, given that the similarity with the American actor is truly incredible.

Loading... Advertisements

The news of this young man’s presence in the world has reached everyone’s ears, so much so that some, looking at him carefully, have well thought of saying that DiCaprio had a illegitimate child just come out into the open. The young Konrad is not of the same hypothesis, as he spoke kindly on the matter, also giving his point of view.

First of all, he admitted that he obviously sees a certain resemblance to the actor and jokingly added that he notices it mainly because he works in a bar, while DiCaprio is a star. He does not deny, however, that all this has also created many for him annoyances in life. In fact, he told of a vacation in Italy, where the actor is particularly known, partly thanks to his origins, during which many have stopped him asking him for a photo, thinking it was precisely the artist. These people, however, may not know DiCaprio very well, as he has changed a lot in the last 20 years and his appearance is no longer that of Titanic.

Read also Have you seen Margot Robbie’s impersonator? She is a fellow actress and the absurd resemblance deceives even the most hardcore fans!