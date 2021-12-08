Do you remember the Autobianchi A112? The new version will be under the sign of Stellantis (Lancia)
After 35 years from his “disappearance” we are talking about a car that somehow revolutionized the automotive sector in Italy, the Autobianchi A112.
In the 20th century hardly the Fiat has found on its way, especially in the Italian market, someone able to really undermine it. There Innocent, however, it was among them. In the second half of the sixties, in fact, the Italian company found itself having to face a worrying rival, which managed to enter the Italian automotive sector thanks to the collaboration with the Italian company’s factories, effectively bypassing the obstacle of customs duties.
Fiat, with the 850 alone, could not at all argue with the revolutionary which attracted many young people and even more so many women. Precisely for this reason, starting from 1969, theAutobianchi A112. A car capable of withstanding the passing of time until 1986, the year of its production exit; both ended up in the oblivion of the market, thanks to an innovative designer things could change.
Innocenti A112 how could it be
Speaking of A112, Tommaso D’Amico took care of “bringing it back to life”. However, the rendering is very different from both the “Italian Mini” and the Fiat car; or rather, we would like to say that it was almost entirely revolutionized.
This reinterpretation mainly inspired by the vehicle of the Innocenti manufacturer, is characterized by cutting-edge facilities and latest generation technologies which, the designer suggests, they would be perfect for the Lancia. An ideal vehicle to revive the Italian manufacturer under the wings of Stellantis. The instrument dial and options, as well as the infotainment system, make it a car that is definitely in step with the times.
The engine chosen is one petrol 1.3 turbo with 140 HP maximum power. The gearbox is automatic and rear-wheel drive. The price has not been specified, but if such a project were taken into consideration, reminiscent of an absolutely unforgettable rivalry in the car market in Italy, it would probably not be the usual at the time. And then, more than one would like to “Italianize” the Innocenti company in all respects …