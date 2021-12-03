Do you remember the face of Don Matteo, Patrizia Cecchini? Here is what happened to the actress

She became famous thanks to Don Matteo playing Patrizia Cecchini. Let’s see today what happened to it after that experience

We recently had to say goodbye to one of the main roles of the famous and successful series Don Matteo. In fact, Terence Hill, has abandoned the role of the iconic investigative priest to make way for his successor. Raoul Bova began a journey into the new experience within the Don Matteo series. But today we are talking about another name that, after a few years, came out without leaving a trace.

We are referring to the daughter of Marshal Cecchini, Patrizia Cecchini. Or rather the face that played the character within the TV series. After that excellent presence of hers within the events that revolve around the investigating priest, we have seen very little of her. How come it is exit from the scene and from entertainment world?

Pamela Saino, which you played in an impeccable way Patrizia Cecchini, was probably chosen for the part for the sweetness that he manages to reveal. Over time, we saw her become the wife of the character played by Simone Montedoro, the Captain Giulio Tommasi. But, at some point, the fate of the series changes.

Patrizia Cecchini and the exit from Don Matteo

It is precisely the character played by Pamela Saino who suddenly greets us. Due to a major road accident, Captain Giulio Tommasi’s wife dies tragically forever abandoning the series. Obviously we’re referring to the character, as absolutely nothing happened to the actress in real life. It was purely the production decision.

From the time she first appeared at the age of 25 until her exit in season eight, Pamela has obtained a lot of acclaim from the general public. Fans of the series they loved his character very much and the way she carried it on. So much so that, after his departure from the scene, many controversies arose in relation to production.

She herself explained that that particular decision was made for avoid boring the public with always the same presences in order to introduce new characters. Later the Saino he has held others roles in cinema and in television as an actress. But he did not think at all what would happen next.

Recently she and her husband welcomed theirs little son Gabriel with so much love, and she decided to take a break from the world of entertainment and acting. In addition, the family is also completed with love for two four-legged friends. Gabriel he is two years old, and was born in 2019 precisely on May 4th.

What aroused particular interest, moreover, was also when she showed up in one photo at the age of two, comparing himself to his son when he was only 1. La similarity, it’s really impressive.