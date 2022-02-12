Do you remember the Tesla launched into space by Elon Musk? Here is what happened to it

Four years ago Elon Musk decided to test SpaceX’s newcomer, the Falcon Heavy rocket, launching a Tesla Roadster into space with a mannequin called “Starman” at the wheel. Definitely a great publicity stunt that made a lot of talk about itself. The hype has passed, but where are the Tesla and Starman now?

One thing is certain: they are both still whole. According to the website (yes, there is a website), the car it is currently located 377,381,556 km from Earth and moves away from us at a speed of 5,568 km / h. However, overall, the car has traveled 3.2 billion km during all these years around the sun.

During its approach to Mars, Starman and Tesla passed within 8 million kilometers of the Red Planet, about 20 times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. In a 2018 study, scientists from the University of Toronto found that there is a 6% chance that the vehicle will collide with Earth, while with Venus it is 2.5%.

The risk of collision with the Earth within the next 15 million years, on the other hand, it is about 22%. It is paradoxical how a man-made object can exist – presumably in excellent condition – even millions of years after the possible disappearance of the human being. Of course, perhaps our “successors”, seeing a car coming towards them, will be surprised by the bizarre human species that, before having destroyed itself (most likely due to climate change) he threw cars into space to advertise himself.