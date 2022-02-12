The Italian 500 lire in “metal” version was developed starting from the 1950s, in a historical context known as economic boom: post-conflict republican Italy has begun to coin emissions Caravelle, one of the best known in the history of the Italian lira. There Caravels it was not the only 500 lire issue in silver but it is undoubtedly the most famous, even if the version that enjoyed the greatest circulation is certainly the 500 lire bimetallicdeveloped in the last decades of the 20th century.

This issue represented the first ever bimetallic coin ever made in the world, thus constituting a “pioneer” role in this sense, which also served as a “base” for the 1000 metallic lire and for the subsequent 1 and 2 euro coins. .

Do you remember these old 500 Lire? Incredible, that’s how much they are worth!

The silver issue known as Caravels remains probably more interesting for collectors: minted from 1958 to 1967, they are immediately recognizable by the three caravels engraved on one side of the silver coin surrounded by the inscription ITALIAN REPUBLIC and with below the nominal value of 500 lire. On the other “face” a Renaissance female profile is visible (inspired by the wife of the engraver Pietro Giampaoli) surrounded by 21 different coats of arms referring to 21 different cities.

What led these issues to be highly sought after is represented by the trial version of these coins, dated 1957, recognizable by the presence of the flags above the sails of the caravels facing left instead of right as in the final version. The design was in fact modified shortly before mass production, and of the approximately 2,200 proof coins, less than half are still in existence today.

The numismatic and economic value is extremely high, since a coin with Caravels against the wind or Wrong Caravels worth several thousand euros: it starts from an evaluation of over 4000 euros for a specimen in good condition, up to 12,000 euros for a specimen Brilliant Uncirculated, that is, without any kind of wear and imperfection.



