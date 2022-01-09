Do you remember Valentina Persia on the Island of the Famous? | You wouldn’t recognize it today

Do you remember the comedian Valentina Persia on the Island of the Famous? After some time, the Roman actress seems to be another, she has completely changed and has published a very particular image on social media. You will hardly recognize it!

The Roman comedian Valentina Persia is a woman of the show much loved by the public, who participated as a castaway of the island of the famous 2021, winning an excellent second place, as well as the consensus of viewers who follow the famous reality show. But how much has it changed from your experience on the Canale Cinque program to date? Let’s find out how the actress became.

Valentina Persia on the Island of the Famous

During his adventure atIsland of the famous we had seen Valentina Persia completely natural, as happens to all the competitors of the famous reality show on channel Cinque. Roman volcanic actress, Valentina Persia began her career in the nineties, debuting in 1994 with the comedy program Do you know the latest? where it is came up to the final.

Since then she has achieved increasing popularity making herself loved by the public thanks to her talent for the verve of a true comedian trained on theatrical stages. Valentina participated in Moon tan, then he was part of the Bagaglino show And I pay, and many other successful TV formats.

In addition to being good, she is also a beautiful woman, and if Mediaset viewers still remember her naturally, without make-up, curly and very tanned during the adventure she lived on the reality show the Island of the famous, seeing how Valentina is now they will struggle to recognize it.

How is the former shipwrecked today

The famous comedian is followed on its social channels by over two hundred and forty thousand followers. In one click posted on her Instagram page a few days ago Valentina showed herself radiant and super feminine to her followers. The location is that of a show and is easily seen from the lectern on which Persia is leaning while posing for the photo.

READ ALSO—> Isola dei Famosi, former Covid positive castaway: “I feel as if …”

READ ALSO—> Isola dei Famosi, ex gieffino ready to go? | “I would like to do it because …”

The actress wears a sheath dress bicolor black and cream in wool and high collar, very elegant. She also wears classic and refined black decollette shoes. The photograph has collected many appreciations, the positive comments of the followers who have complimented it, and joined the many messages in which they congratulate the timeless sympathy that Persia has been showing on stage for every television appearance for years.