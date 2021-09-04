Do you remember what Selena Gomez was like at the beginning?

Selena Gomez is today a planetary star, very famous, talented and beautiful: do you remember how the splendid artist was at the beginning of her career?

Selena Gomez is a planetary star, a hugely successful artist loved all over the world. Actress and singer, she boasts an Instagram profile followed by over two hundred thirty million followers. Almost twenty-nine, today she is a young and charming woman of stratospheric beauty and exceptional elegance. Remember what Selena Gomez was like at the beginning of her amazing career? We met her from a very young age and saw her grow up in the spotlight. Let’s go and discover this very tender memory together: can you recognize it?

What was Selena Gomez like at the beginning of her career: do you recognize her?

A sort of child prodigy who approached the world of entertainment at a very young age. The first role in the cinema, however small, dates back to 2003 in the film “Spy Kids 3-D”. On TV, however, we have admired her in “Barney” starting when she was only seven years old. He then starred in the Disney series “The Wizards of Waverly”. Over the years, Selena Gomez’s talent has grown with her leading her to become not only a successful actress, but also an exceptional and beloved singer.

The artist has had to face some health problems throughout his life, but he has always shown extraordinary strength. Solar and positive, she is also very committed to humanitarian and social homes. In addition, she launched her own clothing line and signed a perfume. A talented entrepreneur, as well as a phenomenal artist. But do you remember what the magnificent artist was like at the beginning? Always beautiful, but can you recognize it? Here is a very tender shot that will undoubtedly thrill you!

Same magnificent smile, same deep look and same luminous face: it was and is a real splendor, don’t you agree too? We can’t wait to find out what other great surprises this talented artist has in store for us!