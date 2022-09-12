Do you remember where we have my picture with Queen Elizabeth, darling?

It was not easy to have in the album a photo with Queen Elizabeth, but some managed to find it, searching well. And direct to the networks. Because now what it takes is to brag about meeting with who dies. My moment with Ray Liotta, with Gaspard Ulliel, with Almudena Grandes. With Gabo, with Madiba, with cousin Lilibeth. comedian Tom Green, someone who now seems taken from the night of timefound an image of him with Prince Charles and the stars of Charlie’s Angels and rushed to tweet it last Thursday. A picture in which he (an award for whoever remembers who he is) is in the center along with the prince. On the other side Drew Barrymore, who was his fiancée at the time. And out of the photo posted (and cut) on Twitter, but yes in the original snapshot, more people. But these people are not famous (well, Lucy Liu yes) nor are they dead and we do not have to give them condolences for the death of her mother. I doubt that in the press summary that will happen to King Carlos this week they include the necro-marrachada of a guy that nobody remembers. They will show you the publication in which Barbra appears greeting Queen Elizabeth. But hey, Barbra is Barbra and Tom Green is nobody.

As it is an important part of showbusiness, Streisand must have photos with all Christ. So when she dies we’re going to get sick of seeing her with all kinds of people: anonymous and famous, stars and careerists, Lucy Liu and Tom Green. It is a way of turning any story upside down, as is so popular now. so that the protagonist is YOU. Because you are worth a lot, baby, and take advantage of it and wanting is power etc etc. A friend younger than me asks me who Tom Green is. “It was someone in the ’90s,” I reply. The Queen was everything in the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, the 2000s and the 2010s. Barbra didn’t make it to 50, but the 2020s can still own them. There are still queens. Few, but they remain.