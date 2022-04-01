Do you resign from the Colombian National Team?

Midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Juventus crack and leader of the Colombian National Team, expressed himself on social networks after the elimination in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. El Panita was another of those who spoke from a distance despite being unaffected for the last game against Venezuela.

Precisely, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was one of those singled out for the failure of the Colombian National Team, one of the leaders who could not show all their great level in this Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Juventus captain spoke and even generated some controversy and it is presumed that he will not return to the qualifying phases.