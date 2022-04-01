Do you resign from the Colombian National Team?

COLOMBIA SELECTION
Midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado expressed himself on social networks after the elimination of the Colombian National Team in the Qualifiers.
Midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Juventus crack and leader of the Colombian National Team, expressed himself on social networks after the elimination in the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. El Panita was another of those who spoke from a distance despite being unaffected for the last game against Venezuela.
Precisely, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado was one of those singled out for the failure of the Colombian National Team, one of the leaders who could not show all their great level in this Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Juventus captain spoke and even generated some controversy and it is presumed that he will not return to the qualifying phases.
“Just remember that after 16 years we returned to a World Cup twice in a row. Nobody more than us as a family knows the sadness and more than thinking that it was your last chance for me, but even in the midst of it we must get up and move on,” said Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in an Instagram story.