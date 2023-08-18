Do you see flashes of light from within your eyes? Here’s What They Are and When You Should Worry

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, flashes of light appear as bright points of pinpoint size visible within the visual field.

NovoVision Clinic explains that this type of phenomenon is called photopsia and is caused by pressure on the retina that enables the photoreceptors to activate and therefore produce the light that people perceive.

Flashes of light can also occur if you hit your eye or rub it too hard. In both cases, these lights are produced by physical eye contact.

Such “stars” appear and disappear quickly. Whereas bright spots, lines or patches appearing and staying at one place for some time can be a symptom of migraine or some other condition.

In the case of migraine flares, they can appear with or without a headache and look like bright, wavy lines that resemble a heat wave graphic.

From the Clinicas Novoscien portal, he elaborated that photopsias is not a diagnosis, but a common symptom in ophthalmology clinics.

However, the characterization of its occurrence, the frequency of occurrence and its intensity are very important in determining its cause.

worst case

Although this type of lightheadedness can be caused by everyday tasks like rubbing your eye, in some cases it can mean something more serious.

Retinal detachment is a cause for concern that can cause these flashing visions.

This type of condition can result from a blow and is considered a medical emergency because it can lead to loss of vision if not treated promptly with surgery.

A detached retina occurs when a portion of the retina, a thin membrane that contains light receptors, separates from the back of the eyeball.

warning signs

As we noted earlier, the flashes of light we see sporadically are usually the result of hand-eye contact and are not a cause for concern.

However, if it presents certain features, it could be an indicator of something more serious. For example, if you observe:

– Flashes of light you haven’t seen before

– Number of lights increased

– “little stars” as well as opaque or dark spots

– a dark area or curtain that obscures vision

– Flashes of light after injury to the eye, head or face.

In case of frequent observation of some of these symptoms, it is recommended to visit a specialist in order to get a professional diagnosis and to detect diseases or eye injuries in time.