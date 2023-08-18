Health

Do you see flashes of light from within your eyes? Here’s What They Are and When You Should Worry

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, flashes of light appear as bright points of pinpoint size visible within the visual field.

NovoVision Clinic explains that this type of phenomenon is called photopsia and is caused by pressure on the retina that enables the photoreceptors to activate and therefore produce the light that people perceive.

