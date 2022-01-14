Visual test: test your skills! There is a butterfly hiding among many owls, owls and barn owls. Can you see it?

Who doesn’t like butterflies? Beautiful, colorful and elegant. I am one of the many animals that calls to innocence and freedom. The visual test that we propose has butterflies as protagonists. The challenge literally drove the web crazy. Users who have played they puzzled in going to find a small butterfly camouflaged among many nocturnal birds of prey.

Test like this they are very popular on the net and are particularly useful for keeping the mind and sight trained. They require a lot of concentration and attention. They are ideal for unplugging and recharging your energy. Simple and quick they represent an alternative way to pass the time having some fun.

Test do you see the butterfly among the owls? You’re a myth!

Some nocturnal birds of prey are depicted in the image: owls, owls and barn owls. The butterfly is perfectly camouflaged among these animals. It may seem like child’s play to find it yet it is not. Take some time to clear your mind and as soon as you feel ready, start the stopwatch.

The time to solve the test is very short. You will have 5 seconds to find the butterfly! Therefore, all your efforts are required. So have you managed to guess where he is hiding? If you haven’t completed the challenge, don’t despair. Tests like this serve to make you aware of your skills. Try to measure yourself with others of the same type, you will become much better and trained.

Surely you tremble with the desire to know the answer. Without wasting any more time, below you will find the solution: