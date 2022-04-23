Do you sleep very agitated? Attention, they could be the first symptoms of a very serious disease!

Many Italians suffer from sleep disorders. They struggle to fall asleep and the rest lasts a few hours. If nocturnal difficulties become important and you find yourself fidgeting in the sheets, it could mean that you are predisposed to developing a very important pathology. Here’s which one.

The first symptoms could be confused with something much milder, but to warn us have been studies by leading teams of researchers who have highlighted recurrent behaviors in patients suffering from this very serious disease.

Prof. Alberto Albanese, head of the Neurology department of the Humanitas Clinical Institute and lecturer at Humanitas University, spoke about problems that very often concern the majority of Italians. However, he emphasizes the simultaneous appearance of all the symptoms involved in the diagnosis.

The signs that must put us on alert

Research has shown that 60% of patients treated in their center had shown one of these symptoms in the previous 10-12 years: olfactory deficit, depression, but above all behavioral disturbance during the REM sleep phase.

The stakeholders, overnight they had had episodes that led them to yelling, kicking and punching. The evidence of this previous symptomatology is a conquest of the world of science; in fact, it allows treatment in the very early phase of the disease even in the pre-symptomatic phase.

It is possible, in fact, when complications of the pathology have not yet developed, to intervene with drug therapies that could modify decisively the course of the same.

We are talking about the Parkinson’s disease hitting in Italy more than 400,000 people but which is thought to affect many more subjects in the near future.

Unfortunately, it is necessary to dispel a cliché that the sufferers of this degenerative pathology are all over eighty. Scientific evidence has shown, than 50% of patients has a varying age between 40 and 58 years. The remaining 50% is equally divided between the over 80 age group and the very young, between the ages of twenty and forty.

Screening of apparently healthy subjects as a prevention of Parkinson’s

The illness, which produces a progressive death of neurons located in a small area of ​​the brain that controls body movements, it can be countered with a screening program that even aims to delay the onset.

Professor Albanese stated that the purpose of their studies is to identify different subgroups of patients in order to program actions of prevention and therapies aimed at the specificity of individual cases.

This is why the professor together with his team is setting up scientific researches that have a very specific diagnostic approach; it aims to identify the genes involved in the development of the disease and to study them any risk factors that could predispose individuals to Parkinson’s disease.

Up to now it has been discovered that exposure to pesticides, metals and chemicals or an inadequate lifestyle (unbalanced diet and smoking) can even aggravate the genetic predisposition.