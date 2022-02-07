Do you sleep with the phone charging near the bed? Risk of obesity and diabetes

Although it has been established for some time now, sleeping with a smartphone nearby can really be dangerous to health, even more so if your phone is charging. According to a study published by the British Scientistscharge the phone in the bedroom increases the possibility of suffering from obesity and diabetes.

The main cause concerns the production of melatoninwhich according to a series of conditions increases or decreases, thus decreeing the quality of sleep. A dark environment increases the production of melatonin and consequently improves the quality of sleep. Conversely, the electromagnetic radiation generated by the phone being charged they would disturb the production of melatonin resulting in a worsening of sleep quality. The result is one metabolism imbalance which could lead to diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

The study states that in standby, the value of the electromagnetic radiation released by the phone is 2.3 Milligauss (mG). The magnetic flux density increases to 3.4 Milligauss after putting the smartphone on charge. Also, the phone’s electromagnetic radiation values vary by distance: at 5 cm, 10 cm and 15 cm they are respectively 1, 0.5 and 0.3 MilliGauss.

Sleeping close to your smartphone? A habit to be eliminated

The expert advice remains that of turn off the device during the nightwhile in case of impossibility, it is better not to keep it near the bed but to one adequate distanceeven better in another room.

In 2014, researchers from the University of Granada and later experts from the University of Manchester carried out research on this topic. Both have come to state that using a computer or smartphone at night can cause obesity.

“A single three-hour exposure to blue light in the evening had an acute impact on hunger and glucose metabolism. We are interested in how an altered sleep-wake pattern can cause diabetes and obesity. We are also investigating whether sleep is better. will have a positive effect on these pathologies. This light-dark cycle is useful for our bodies to predict changes in the environment. So, if you start sleeping less or receive light at the wrong time until late at night, stop secretion of melatonin and this could contribute to metabolic alterations, “he said Ivy Cheung of Northwestern University in Chicago.