Do you sleep with the phone charging? Risk of obesity, diabetes

Sleeping with the phone charging near the bed is dangerous? For convenience, many people leave their smartphone on the bedside table during the night. This is an almost automatic gesture, but many are unaware of the risks associated with this habit which could prove harmful to the health. The study British Scientists argue that sleeping with a phone near the bed could cause possible risks of obesity And diabetes.

Sleeping with your smartphone nearby is dangerous

It is not the first time that we talk about problems related to proximity to a telephone during the night. But there are still many Italians who, for convenience, place their mobile phone on the bedside table, keeping it at a very short distance from the bed. This would be a practice to be avoided, since the study conducted by the British Scientists would show the correlation with serious health risks.

It has been argued for some time that sleeping with a cell phone in close proximity can be dangerous. The situation could worsen if you leave it on the bedside table overnight. In fact, during the night when the phone is recharged, there is a production of melatonin which varies according to the environmental conditions of the room. If we are in a completely dark room, melatonin production increases, improving sleep conditions. But be careful if the mobile phone is charging electromagnetic radiation would disturb the production of melatonin with a worsening of sleep quality. Not only that, all this would determine a real one metabolism imbalance that in the long run it could cause serious diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

British Scientists Study: A Charging Cell Phone Increases Magnetic Flux

The British Scientists study found that, in standby, the value of the electromagnetic radiation released by the mobile phone is 2.3 Milligauss (mG). The density of the magnetic flux increases considerably if the mobile phone is charged by touching i 3.4 Milligauss. As far as the electromagnetic radiation values ​​of the mobile phone are concerned, these vary depending on the distance from the persona: in the case of 5 cm, 10 cm and 15 cm are respectively 1, 0.5 and 0.3 MilliGauss.