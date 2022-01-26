We are strongly linked to monetary issues, both for a practical matter, being fundamental for everyday life, but also for a purely emotional issue, since practically every issue is characterized by precise representations, thus becoming immediately distinguishable.

The lira, which had a “career” that lasted almost two centuries, is literally full of very recognizable issues: just think of issues such as the 50 lire and the 100 lire, which have been used for several decades but also 10 and 5 lire, once extremely widespread and popular issues.

Do you still have the 5 Lire with the dolphin? Incredible, that’s what they are worth today

The 5 lire of the republican era, that is, those made after the Second World War are two, the Olive tree (also called Pegasus) and the most widespread and long-lived Dolphin. The latter replaced the Olivo in 1951 and was built until 2001, continuously for several decades, with a “pause” between 1956 and 1966.

It is a very common emission during the second half of the 20th century, recognizable by the dolphin surmounted by a showy “5” on one side, and by the presence of a rudder on the other, surrounded by the words of the Italian Republic.

The specimens that can give the most satisfaction are obviously the rarest ones: for example some specimens from 1969 show the first digit upside down, due to a minting error, and this makes these coins worth a minimum of 10 euros up to 90 euros, if in perfect condition.

The rarest 5 lire Delfino, however, remains that of 1956, the year in which only 400,000 were produced, a much lower number than the previous and subsequent years. A specimen in good condition is worth at least 50 euros but one in perfect condition is very rare, given that the 5 lire coins were quite common and were therefore “mistreated”: a 1956 Delfino in Fior di Conio is worth up to 3,500 euros.



