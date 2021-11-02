Do you still have the 7805 telephone token? Here’s what it’s worth today

The telephone token represents the progressive but also very rapid technological progress that has influenced human habits in a decidedly rapid way, such as making a phone call, today a very discounted operation since every one of us (or almost) has a cell phone. Until a few decades ago, however, mobile telephony was still in its infancy, and most of the population in order to be able to telephone opted for the use of telephone booths, once widespread in every city, and in order to use these tools it was necessary be equipped with tokens or telephone cards.

The history of the token in Italy

The history of Italian telephony began in 1927, when Stipel, the forerunner of Sip and Tim, created the first public telephones that were exhibited during the Milan trade fair that year: these devices needed the first tokens made in our country, branded Stipel, coined just for demonstration purposes.

Starting after the war, the first tokens with the characteristic grooves were made and at the end of the 1950s the production of those that were made until the early 2000s began. The latter are recognizable by four digits on one of the faces, which indicate the Production “stock”.

Precisely from these figures it is possible to ascertain the rarity and possible value of a token: a bit like numismatics, the principles of rarity and state of conservation of the token apply: this is why an original example of the Stipel of 1927 is valid up to 100 euros, while the situation is different for the numbered copies, developed in the second half of the 20th century.

How much is the 7805 token worth today?

The “branded” token 7805 has two grooves on one of the surfaces, which become one on the other: it is an interesting specimen, not among the most minted ever even if the value is not very high: this does not exceed the 10-15 euros, but this can rise significantly in the case of specimens that have small minting errors, details that usually increase the uniqueness of the piece.