The value of banknotes is influenced by numerous economic and economic factors but it also appears to have a great impact on the population at a cultural level: these are objects that have been widely used in everyday life for several centuries, i.e. approximately since technology it has evolved enough to allow an adequate level of paper money production, without suffering too much from counterfeiting.

The value of paper money

Exactly like coins, banknotes out of circulation but also those used today are very collectible elements, naturally brought to physical decay given the filigree composition and therefore significantly more interesting to find.

Do you still have these bills? Incredible, that’s what they are worth today

By restiring the field to the Italian lira, some examples of banknotes have made history and today they can be worth very interesting figures.

10 thousand lire Volta

One of the most widespread issues of the last decades of the lira, the 10 thousand lire portraying the inventor Alessandro Volta is easy to recognize for its blue / light blue / turquoise shades. An example that is part of the replacement series, recognizable by the letter X, present at the beginning of the serial number, can be worth several hundred euros: the XB, XD and XC, if in perfect condition they earn over 500 euros, an XA is worth up to 1300 euros.

100 thousand lire Caravaggio

Another very common issue, for a long time the 100 thousand lire with Caravaggio constituted the “piece” with the highest value ever. The discourse is also similar with regard to these banknotes, the replacement series, which have the X at the beginning, which can earn up to 350 euros if a copy is in perfect condition.

500 thousand lire Raphael

The “largest” issue ever developed by the Italian state, the 500,000 lire had a short life, having been conceived in 1997, a few years before the divestment of the euro.

A banknote in excellent condition can be worth over 600 euros.



