Do you still keep these coins? They are invaluable!

Better to check the piggy banks still intact and the dusty drawers of some old furniture in the cellar. Today these coins are worth a fortune.

They have not been in circulation for twenty years now, but banknotes and above all coins of the old Lire they are acquiring more and more value in recent years. Numismatics enthusiasts take them more and more into account and today one of these coins is worth a small fortune.

Better to check carefully, therefore, in the attic and cellar, in search of possible treasures that could change your life. In recent days we had dealt with 1000 lire banknotesand in particular those issued in 1970 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Rome as the capital of Italy. One of their copies, issued in only 2500 pieces at the time, can now be worth as much as 1000 Euros.

Today we focus instead on coins of 10, which collectors seek with great enthusiasm and for a very specific reason, given that this small currency holds great surprises and has a value of absolute respect. Obviously, however, it must have particular characteristics that we will now explain in detail, so that you can, if particularly lucky, recognize them instantly.

Beware of these 10 lire coins: you may have turned

The specimen in question, to be very careful, is that of 10 Lire Vittorio Emanuele II – Kingdom of Sardinia. The type is very particular, as it is minted in gold and issued between 1850 and 1860.

Think that if you have one of these coins, engraved with a date of that decade, numismatists can pay you for it up to 17,000 Euros! Obviously it must be well preserved, a “Brilliant Uncirculated” (FDC) in jargon. If you have one with some small imperfection, don’t worry, you can always resell it at a lower price. This does not mean, in any case, that you would not get a good price, since the fans are willing to shell out 4000 euros for it.

Read also -> How to set the table for the holidays? The tricks to never make mistakes again

Read also -> A gruesome discovery in the family: lifeless policeman found in the house. The story

That’s not all, because even the most recent 10 coins are worth a treasure: this is the case of the so-called 10 Lire Olivo, issued until 1950. If you have one for your home, collectors are willing to pay you up to 3500 Euros.