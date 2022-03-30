Do you still need the green pass to go to the gym? The rules from April 1st

Do you still need the green pass to go to the gym? And if so, what kind? Many Italian sportsmen are asking this in view of the end of the state of emergency linked to the Covid-19 pandemic scheduled for March 31, 2022 and the return of the stadiums to 100% capacity.

The Draghi government’s decision not to extend the state of emergency beyond March 31, 2022, and the measures adopted with the law decree 24/2022, in force since Friday March 25, 2022, have in fact changed again the framework of the obligations envisaged for citizens. Italians, including that relating to the green pass and masks.

So let’s see what changes and what are the new rules for going to the gym in force from April 1st to April 30th 2022.

Do you still need the green pass to go to the gym? The rules in force from April 1st to April 30th 2022

Based on the provisions of art. 7 of the decree-law 24 March 2022, n. 24, “Urgent provisions to overcome the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency“, The possession of one of the COVID-19 Green Certifications for vaccination or recovery (so-called reinforced green pass) is required for access to:

– swimming pools, swimming centers, gymsteam and contact sports, wellness centers, even within accommodation facilities, for activities that take place indoors;

– spaces used as changing rooms and showers, with the exclusion of the obligation of certification for those accompanying persons who are not self-sufficient due to age or disability.

In summary, from 1 April to 30 April 2022 to go to the gym it is necessary to have a reinforced green pass (obtained following vaccination or recovery).

The owners or managers of sports facilities are required to verify that access to services and activities takes place in compliance with the provisions laid down.