Do you suffer from diarrhea after eating? Here are the causes (and also the remedies)

Suffering from diarrhea after eating is a condition that can indicate some problems that should be investigated and resolved. Let’s find out which are the most common.

Diarrhea after meals is a problem that affects everyone but seems to be more prevalent in women. In most cases it can be caused by an irritable bowel and therefore in need of treatment.

The reasons behind it, however, can be different and knowing them is very important in order to be able to find a solution. Between intolerances, allergies and pathologies in progress, the reasons why it can occur are in fact different and all need attention.

Diarrhea after eating? Here are the main causes

Diarrhea is defined as such when the stool is semi-liquid or watery and occurs in the form of sudden discharges that on average range from three a day.

In some people it is sporadic while for others it may occur more frequently. Among the main causes worthy of a thorough investigation are:

Viral infections

Food intolerances or allergies

Endometriosis

Hyperthyroidism

Some intestinal diseases

The intestinal flu

The use of some drugs

Celiac disease

Lactose intolerance

In the presence of recurrent diarrhea it is therefore necessary to consult an experienced doctor who is able to studying the microbiota and to find both the cause and the solution to eliminate the problem and restore a good intestinal flora. In fact, due to frequent evacuations, this could be compromised.

In general, the investigations are of an instrumental type and are chosen on the basis of the symptoms encountered. To these you can never add blood tests, ultrasound of the abdomen and stool control.

As for the treatments, these must instead be studied on the basis of the causes found at the end of the various investigations. We can therefore go from a change in diet with the elimination of foods considered problematic to the use of probiotics useful for restoring intestinal health.

The possibilities are many and only by carefully following the instructions received will it be possible obtain results capable of restoring a normal life in which to gradually reinsert each food. Provided of course that you are not allergic to it.